Conrad Kilian
Conrad Titus Kilian, age 82, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home July 20, 2019. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements. Private services are planned.
Vic Gove
Victor “Vic” Lee Gove, age 57, a resident of Mosier, Ore., passed away at home July 16, 2019. A private burial is planned. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Vanessa Bergstrom
Vanessa Rose Bergstrom, age 40, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home July 18, 2019. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.