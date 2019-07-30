Jonathan Jensen
Jonathan David Jensen passed away on July 21, 2019, in Wasco, Ore. Jonathan was born on July 4, 1983, and was 36 years of age at the time of his passing. Services are pending and will be announced soon. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Eileen Willis
Eileen Willis passed away on July 29, 2019, at Partner’s in Care Hospice Home in Bend, Ore. Eileen was born on July 18, 1937, and was 82 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.