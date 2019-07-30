Jonathan Jensen

Jonathan David Jensen passed away on July 21, 2019, in Wasco, Ore. Jonathan was born on July 4, 1983, and was 36 years of age at the time of his passing. Services are pending and will be announced soon. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Eileen Willis

Eileen Willis passed away on July 29, 2019, at Partner’s in Care Hospice Home in Bend, Ore. Eileen was born on July 18, 1937, and was 82 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.