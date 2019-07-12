Maedonna Hlavka
Maedonna Lucille Hlavka, age 77, a resident of Pine Hollow, passed away at home, July 6, 2019. Services will be held at a later date. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Calvin Craig
Calvin Dale Craig, age 79, a resident of Ridgefield, Wash., passed away July 6, 2019, while traveling Highway 26 near Warm Springs. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.