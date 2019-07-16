Millie Briard
Mildred (Millie) Briard passed away on July 15, 2019, at Hawks Ridge Assisted Living in Hood River, Ore. Millie was born on Dec. 27, 1921, and was 97 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Maria Cuevas Del Toro
Maria Cuevas Del Toro passed away surrounded by family on July 9, 2019, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Maria was born on May 10, 1965, and was 54 years of age at the time of her passing. A viewing and funeral Mass was held on July 15. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Maria Cuevas Del Toro falleció en Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital rodeada de su familia el 9 de Julio de 2019 en Hood River, Ore. Maria nació el 10 de Mayo de 1965 y tenía 54 años de edad cuando falleció.
Patricia Green
Patricia Lynn Green, age 79, a resident of Dufur, Ore., passed away at home July 9, 2019. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Bernice Harris
Bernice Leona Harris passed away July 14, 2019, in The Dalles, Ore. Bernice was born June 13, 1928, and was 91 years of age at the time of her passing. A memorial for Bernice will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, 101 W. 10th St., The Dalles, Ore., with date and time announced soon. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
