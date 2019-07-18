Eileen Royster
Eileen A. Royster passed away on July 15, 2019, at Peace Health Southwest Medical Center of Vancouver, Wash. She was born Aug. 2, 1945, and was 73 years of age at the time of her passing. Services are pending at this time with arrangements under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Judith Ensley
Judith Ann Ensley passed away at her home in The Dalles, Ore., on July 16, 2019, with family by her side. She was born Aug. 31, 1940, and was 78 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles, Ore. Visit www.andersonstributecenter.com/memorials/judith-ensley/3925361/index.php to leave a note of condolence for the family.
John Hunter
John M. Hunter passed away on July 12, 2019, in Hood River, Ore. John was born on May 1, 1967, and was 52 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
