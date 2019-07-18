Eileen Royster

Eileen A. Royster passed away on July 15, 2019, at Peace Health Southwest Medical Center of Vancouver, Wash. She was born Aug. 2, 1945, and was 73 years of age at the time of her passing. Services are pending at this time with arrangements under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Judith Ensley

Judith Ann Ensley passed away at her home in The Dalles, Ore., on July 16, 2019, with family by her side. She was born Aug. 31, 1940, and was 78 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles, Ore.  Visit www.andersonstributecenter.com/memorials/judith-ensley/3925361/index.php to leave a note of condolence for the family.

John Hunter

John M. Hunter passed away on July 12, 2019, in Hood River, Ore. John was born on May 1, 1967, and was 52 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.