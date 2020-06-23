John Curtiss Fulton, age 79, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died on June 21, 2020. A viewing will be held from 2-6 p.m. on Thursday, June 25 at Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home. Graveside services with Pastor Jim Hazlett officiating will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 26 at IOOF Cemetery, 1100 18th St., The Dalles.
Donald Lee Hendershot II, age 59, a resident of Mosier, Ore., died on May 31, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
David Ford Neikirk, age 78, a resident of Mosier, Ore., died on June 14, 2020. David will be laid to rest in a private family service. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Debra Lee Luth, age 67, resident of Maupin, Ore., died on June 12, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. A family directed celebration of life was held June 19.
Larry B. Green died on June 12, 2020, in Tillamook, Ore. He was born March 8, 1939, in Hood River, Ore. There is no service scheduled.
Elizabeth Josephine “Betty Jo” Paulson (Chastain), age 95, died on June 8, 2020, at home. Spencer, Libby & Powell is in care of arrangements. A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 27 at 10 a.m. at Kelly Cemetery, Old Wapinitia Road, Maupin, Ore.
Asa O. Jenson, age 89, a former resident of The Dalles and Dufur, and current resident of Canby, Ore., died on June 16, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Beverly A. Ebdon, age 99, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at a local care facility on June 17, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Norma Margaret Markel died peacefully at home on June 10, 2020. An 18 year resident of Hood River, Ore., Norma was 92 years of age at the time of her passing. At Norma's request, there are no memorial services planned.