Dorene Britain
Dorene Kay Britain, age 60, a resident of Maupin, Ore., passed away at a local hospital June 4, 2019. Dorene was born in Hood River. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Victor Hamilton
Victor “Vic” Dean Hamilton passed away on June 11, 2019, at Oregon Veterans’ Home in The Dalles, Ore. Victor was born on Oct. 26, 1942, and was 76 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Jack Kent
Jack Albert Kent passed away on June 10, 2019, at Providence Portland Medical Center in Portland, Ore. Jack was born on Sept. 29, 1936, and was 82 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Jeffrey TenEyck
Jeffrey Stewart TenEyck, age 58, a resident of Dufur, Ore., passed away at home May 29, 2019. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Peggy Vavricka
Peggy Vavricka passed away on June 12, 2019, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Portland, Ore. Peggy was born on March 26, 1954, and was 65 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
