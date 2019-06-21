Maybelle West
Maybelle Harriet West passed away on June 19, 2019, at Hood River Care Center in Hood River, Ore. Maybelle was born on March 14, 1916, and was 103 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Robert Williams
Robert Lee Williams passed away on June 20, 2019, at Columbia Basin Care Facility in The Dalles, Ore. Robert was born on Oct. 15, 1933, and was 85 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
