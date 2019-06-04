Nella Price
Nella N. Price, age 96, a previous resident of Tygh Valley, Ore., passed away at a local care facility on May 29, 2019. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Pamela Beck
Pamela Beck passed away on June 1, 2019, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Ore. Pamela was born on Feb. 26, 1961, and was 58 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
James McRoberts
James McRoberts passed away on June 1, 2019, at Ashley Manor Senior Living in Hood River, Ore. James was born on April 19, 1929, and was 90 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Sharell Lynn
Sharell Lynn passed away on June 1, 2019, at Ashley Manor in Redmond, Ore. Sherry was born on Dec. 29, 1949, and was 69 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Donna Postelwait
Donna Jean Postelwait, age 68, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away June 2, 2019, at a local hospital. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Clyde Kopp
Clyde E. Kopp, age 70, a resident of Wishram,Wash., passed away May 28, 2019, at his home. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
