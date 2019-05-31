Scott Carter

Douglas “Scott” Carter passed away on May 26, 2019, at home surrounded by family in The Dalles, Ore. Scott was born on June 22, 1973, and was 45 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Neil Hunt

Neil A. Hunt, age 85, passed away at his home in Portland, Ore., May 22, 2019. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

Sky Pullen

Sky Lindsay Pullen passed away on May 25, 2019, at home surrounded by family in The Dalles, Ore. Sky was born on Sept. 19, 1987, and was 31 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Eleanor Schwarm

Eleanor Agnes Schwarm, age 90, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home May 27, 2019. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

Harry Eakin

Harry Dean Eakin, age 79, a resident of Grass Valley, Ore., passed away May 23, 2019, at a local hospital. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements. Services are pending and will be at a later date.

Dorinne McKeown

Dorinne McKeown passed away on May 26, 2019, at Providence Brookside Manor in Hood River, Ore. Dorinne was born on May 10, 1927, and was 92 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.