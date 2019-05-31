Scott Carter
Douglas “Scott” Carter passed away on May 26, 2019, at home surrounded by family in The Dalles, Ore. Scott was born on June 22, 1973, and was 45 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Neil Hunt
Neil A. Hunt, age 85, passed away at his home in Portland, Ore., May 22, 2019. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Sky Pullen
Sky Lindsay Pullen passed away on May 25, 2019, at home surrounded by family in The Dalles, Ore. Sky was born on Sept. 19, 1987, and was 31 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Eleanor Schwarm
Eleanor Agnes Schwarm, age 90, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home May 27, 2019. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Harry Eakin
Harry Dean Eakin, age 79, a resident of Grass Valley, Ore., passed away May 23, 2019, at a local hospital. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements. Services are pending and will be at a later date.
Dorinne McKeown
Dorinne McKeown passed away on May 26, 2019, at Providence Brookside Manor in Hood River, Ore. Dorinne was born on May 10, 1927, and was 92 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
