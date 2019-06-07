Terry Miller
Terry L. Miller, age 77, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away June 5, 2019, at a local care facility. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Keith Lincicum
Roy “Keith” Lincicum passed away on June 2, 2019, at his home in The Dalles, Ore. Roy was born on Oct. 12, 1951, and was 67 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Norm McCafferty
Gale “Norm” McCafferty passed away on June 6, 2019, at his home in Parkdale, Ore. Norm was born on Nov. 13, 1950, and was 68 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
