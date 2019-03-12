Bill Kennedy
Bill Leroy Kennedy passed away on March 8, 2019, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Bill was born on Jan. 16, 1935, and was 84 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Richard Mueller
Richard Alan Mueller passed away on March 9, 2019, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Richard was born on Nov. 3, 1952, and was 66 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Jeannette Jeffries
Jeannette M. Jeffries, age 96, a resident of Maupin, Ore., passed away on March 4, 2019. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Donald Minson
Donald K. Minson, age 58, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at a local hospital on March 5, 2019. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
