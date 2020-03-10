Buster Wilcox

“Buster” Donald Wilcox passed away on March 8, 2020, at Skyline Hospital in White Salmon, Wash. Buster was born on July 22, 1942, and was 77 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Loretta Carr

Loretta Whanita Carr, age 84, a resident of Dufur, Ore., passed away March 5, 2020.  Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.

Kelly Franklin

Kelly Kay Franklin, age 65, a resident of Hood River, Ore., passed away March 3, 2020.  Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.

Richard Stradley

Richard Ray Stradley, age 76, a resident of Grass Valley, Ore., passed away March 4, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.

Thomas Rutherford

Thomas Rutherford passed away on March 8, 2020, at Hawks Ridge Assisted Living in Hood River, Ore. Thomas was born on July 24, 1939, and was 80 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

