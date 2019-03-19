Georgiana King
Georgiana King passed away on March 16, 2019, at Providence Down Manor in Hood River, Ore. Georgiana was born on Sept. 19, 1926, and was 92 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Betty Bennett
Betty Louise Bennett passed away on March 18, 2019, at Ashley Manor Senior Living in Hood River, Ore. Betty was born on Nov. 26, 1924, and was 94 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
William Hulse
William “Bill” Hulse, age 98, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at his residence March 11, 2019. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
David Lewis
David Anthony Lewis, age 39, a resident of Wasco, Ore., passed away at home March 10, 2019. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
James Young
James V. Young, age 76, resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home March 16, 2019. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
