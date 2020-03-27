Judy Clark
Judith “Judy” Clark passed away on March 21, 2020, at Hawks Ridge Assisted Living in Hood River, Ore. Judy was born on April 23, 1925, and was 94 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Phyllis Baker
Phyllis M. Baker, age 95, a resident of The Dalles, Ore. passed away at a local care facility on Mar. 25, 2020. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Marie Gualco
Marie Gualco, age 81, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at her home Mar. 26, 2020. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
David Lloyd
David Oliver Lloyd, 71, a resident of Dufur, Ore., died March 24, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.