Martha Williams
Martha L. Williams, age 96, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away March 23, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Judy Clark
Judith “Judy” Clark passed away on March 21, 2020, at Hawks Ridge Assisted Living in Hood River, Ore. Judy was born on April 25, 1925, and was 94 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Lorena Ray
Lorena King Ray passed away on March 20, 2020, at Tri-Cities Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick, Wash. Lorena was born on May 2, 1921, and was 98 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Bil Halverson
William D. “Bil” Halverson passed away on March 19, 2020, at his home in Hood River, Ore. Bil was born on July 24, 1950, and was 69 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.