Mary Schlick
Mary Dodds Schlick passed away on March 17, 2020, at Rock Cove Assisted Living Community of Stevenson, Wash. Mary was born on Oct. 31, 1925, and was 94 years of age at the time of her passing. Due to novel coronavirus / COVID-19, friends are encouraged to leave a note or message of condolence for family at www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com.
Mary’s web guestbook will be updated with her future service details once determined. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore.
Rob Norton
Rob Norton passed away unexpectedly on March 17, 2020, at his home in Hood River, Ore. Rob was born Jan. 29, 1961.
Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Becky Roberts
Kathie Rebecca “Becky” Roberts, age 71, a resident of Maupin, Ore., passed away March 18, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Donna Hansen
Donna J. Hansen, age 79, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away March 18, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Dorothy Gould
Dorothy Lyn Gould, age 59, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at a local hospital March 13, 2020. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.