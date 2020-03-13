Michael Brace
Michael E. Brace passed away on March 7, 2020, at Skyline Hospital in White Salmon, Wash. Michael was born on June 23, 1949, and was 70 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Ray Sjoblom
Homer Rayfield “Ray” Sjoblom passed away on March 11, 2020, at Providence Down Manor in Hood River, Ore. Ray was born on Dec. 9, 1923, and was 96 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Marjorie Maling
Marjorie Joan Maling, age 87, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away March 7, 2020. Private burial is planned. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.