Raymond Johnson
Raymond Wallace Johnson passed away on March 4, 2019, at his home in The Dalles, Ore. Raymond was born on June 25, 1936, and was 82 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Jeffrey Baker
Jeffrey James Baker passed away on March 4, 2019, at The Dalles Health and Rehab in The Dalles, Ore. Jeffrey was born on Nov. 3, 1933, and was 85 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Jana Gay
Jana Gay passed away on March 2, 2019, at home in Hood River, Ore. Jana was born on Feb. 23, 1971, and was 48 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
