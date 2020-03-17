Virginia McClain
Virginia McClain passed away on March 14, 2020, at Providence Brookside Manor of Hood River, Ore. Virginia was born April 1, 1929, and was 90 years of age at the time of her passing. Services are pending with arrangements under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Virginia McClain passed away on March 14, 2020, at Providence Brookside Manor of Hood River, Ore. Virginia was born April 1, 1929, and was 90 years of age at the time of her passing. Services are pending with arrangements under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Carolyn Choate
Carolyn Carr Choate, 79, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died on March 7, 2020, in Rancho Mirage, Calif. A service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Sophie Imai
Sophie Imai passed away on March 14, 2020, at Parkhurst Place in Hood River, Ore. Sophie was born on Feb. 14, 1927, and was 93 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Sophie Imai passed away on March 14, 2020, at Parkhurst Place in Hood River, Ore. Sophie was born on Feb. 14, 1927, and was 93 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.