Kathy Louise Rice died on May 12, 2020, at her home in Hood River, Ore. Kathy was born on June 2, 1950, and was 69 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Peter Kaczynski died on May 14, 2020, at his home in Mt. Hood-Parkdale, Ore. He was born June 16, 1965, and was 54 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Rosalie Warren Hedden was born on Aug. 2, 1944, and died on May 9, 2020. Services were held at Spenser, Libby & Powell Gathering Hall in The Dalles, Ore., May 15-16. Burial was at IOOF Cemetery, 2565 Three Mile Road, The Dalles.
Justice Cole Tyler, age 22, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died on May 10, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Information will be posted on Spencer, Libby & Powell website once details are finalized.
Ernst Piehl, age 74, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died on May 7, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Ryan Alan Spyker, age 44, a resident of Terrebonne, Ore., died on May 7, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.