Eichi Hirata Sr., 90 died May 19, 2020, at his home in Mt. Hood, Ore. He was born Dec. 9, 1929, in Parkdale, Ore. Services pending with arrangements under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Pamela Gail Crider, 66, died May 18, 2020, at her home in Hood River, Ore. She was born March 28, 1954. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Joanne Adele O'brist, 85, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died May 14, 2020. Arrangements are in care of Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home and will be posted on their website.
Jack Wesley Dillard, 77, died May 20, 2020, at his home in The Dalles, Ore. He was born Sept. 2, 1942. Arrangements under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Evelyn Joann Stultz, 62, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at OHSU May 15, 2020. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Steven John Everroad, 70, died May 18, 2020, in Hood River, Ore. He was born on May 1, 1950. Arrangements under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Marie Fay Shepherd, 79, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died on May 6, 2020. She will be laid to rest at IOOF Cemetery, 2565 Three Mile Road. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
John Brown, 83, a resident of Moro, Ore., died May 20, 2020, at his home. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
Geraldine F. “Gerrie” Van Dyke, 86, died on May 22, 2020, at her home in Hood River, Ore. She was born on April 17, 1934. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Robert "Bob" Lee Magruder, 87, died on May 21, 2020, in Hood River, Ore. He was born Nov. 29, 1932. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.