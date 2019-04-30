Daniel Vazquez Rodriguez
Daniel Vazquez Rodriguez passed away on April 20, 2019, surrounded by family in White Salmon, Wash. Daniel was born on Dec. 13, 1937, and was 81 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Daniel Vazquez Rodriguez falleció familia el 20 de Abril del 2019 rodeado de su familia en White Salmon, Wash. Daniel nació el 13 de Diciembre de 1937 y tenía 81 años de edad cuando falleció. Arreglos fúnebres están bajo la dirección de Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visite www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com para dejar una nota de condolencia a la familia.
Henry Severinsen
Henry Joseph Severinsen passed away on April 27, 2019, at Portland Providence Medical Center in Portland, Ore. Henry was born on March 19, 1954, and was 65 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
