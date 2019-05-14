Marlyn Connoly
Marlyn Connoly passed away on May 12, 2019, at home surrounded by family in Hood River, Ore. Marlyn was born on April 5, 1939, and was 80 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Christopher Schell
Christopher Schell passed away on May 12, 2019, at Hood River Care Center in Hood River, Ore. Christopher was born on Aug. 15, 1973, and was 45 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Lisa Van Bentum
Lisa Kay Van Bentum, age 54, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at a local care facility May 10, 2019. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
