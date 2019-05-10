Sandra Stratton
Sandra Lea Stratton passed away on May 3, 2019, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Sandra was born on Dec. 11, 1942, and was 76 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Robin Cochran
Robin Cochran passed away on May 7, 2019, at his home in Hood River, Ore. Robin was born on Aug. 16, 1948, and was 70 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Darlene Nelson
Darlene Katherine Nelson, age 71, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away May 7, 2019, at a local hospital. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
