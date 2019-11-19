Friederike Colsman
Friederike Charlotte Colsman passed away on Nov. 14, 2019, at her home in Hood River, Ore. Friederike was born on Jan. 23, 1927, and was 92 years of age at the time of her passing.
Kimberly Schulenburg
Kimberly Kay Schulenburg passed away on Nov. 16, 2019, at her home in The Dalles, Ore. Kimberly was born on May 31, 1961, and was 58 years of age at the time of her passing.
Nay Parks
Nay Parks passed away on Nov. 18, 2019, at his home in Odell, Ore. Nay was born on April 15, 1933, and was 86 years of age at the time of his passing.
Betty Koder
Betty Jean Koder passed away on Nov. 18, 2019, at her home in The Dalles, Ore. Betty was born on April 25, 1944, and was 75 years of age at the time of her passing.