Nyle Hill Jr.
Nyle Rodelle Hill Jr., age 73, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Nov. 6, 2019, at a local hospital.
There are no services planned at his request.
Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Nyle Rodelle Hill Jr., age 73, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Nov. 6, 2019, at a local hospital.
There are no services planned at his request.
Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Bill Cannon
William “Bill” Cannon passed away on Nov. 11, 2019, at his home in Hood River, Ore. Bill was born on Feb. 21, 1933, and was 86 years of age. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.