Arnold Bark
Arnold “Arnie” Robert Bark, age 57, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Sept. 15, 2019. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Mariloy Fowler
Mariloy J. Fowler passed away on Sept. 26, 2019, at Providence Down Manor in Hood River, Ore. Mariloy was born on June 14, 1944, and was 75 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Margaret Laubscher
Margaret M. Laubscher passed away on Sept. 26, 2019, at Providence Brookside Manor in Hood River, Ore. Margaret was born on Sept. 22, 1920, and was 99 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Arel Middleton
Arel Dee Middleton passed away on Sept. 27, 2019, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Ore. Dee was born on Dec. 13, 1930, and was 88 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Donald Beaman
Donald Robert Beaman passed away on Sept. 30, 2019, at Parkhurst Place Hood River, Ore. Donald was born on April 2, 1933, and was 86 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Rocky Duran
Federico “Rocky” Alfonso Duran, age 89, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home Sept. 24, 2019. Services are being planned and will be announced when finalized. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Christopher Herrick
Christopher Robin Herrick, age 72, resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home Sept. 28, 2019. Private burial services will be held at Willamette National Cemetery. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Esther Nygaard
Esther Meisenhoelder Nygaard, age 92, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Sept. 29, 2019, at her home. Esther will be laid to rest next to her husband, Vernon D. Nygaard, in a private burial service at Willamette National Cemetery. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.