Barbara Hawley
Barbara Dee Hawley passed away on Oct. 8, 2019, at ElderHealth and Living in Springfield, Ore. Barbara was born on March 28, 1932, and was 87 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Rick Nishimoto
Ricky “Rick” Nishimoto passed away on Oct. 9, 2019, and was 66 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Sammy Reynolds
Virginia “Sammy” Reynolds passed away on Oct. 10, 2019, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Ore. Sammy was born on May 2, 1923 and was 96 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Tommy Elliott
Thomas “Tommy” Lynn Elliott, age 69, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Oct. 4, 2019. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. Private family services will be held.