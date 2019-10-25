Cheryle Lintz
Cheryle Anne Lintz passed away Oct. 20, 2019, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Ore. Cheryle was born on Oct. 19, 1951, and was 68 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Kelly Dillard
Kelly Sue Dillard, age 50, a resident of Dufur, Ore., passed away Oct. 19, 2019. There are no services planned at this time. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.