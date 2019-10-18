Dolores Smith

Dolores Moore Smith passed away on Oct. 15, 2019, at her home at The Springs at Mill Creek of The Dalles, Ore. Dolores was born on Sept. 27, 1923, and was 96 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Clarence Farrar

Clarence Eugene Farrar, age 61, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at a local hospital Oct. 15, 2019.  There are no services planned at this time. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.

Julian Issel

Julian Issel passed away on Oct. 17, 2019, at his home in Hood River, Ore. Julian was born on Oct. 28, 1932, and was 86 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

