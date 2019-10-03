John Trubachik Jr.
John Trubachik Jr. passed away on Oct. 1, 2019, at Adventist Health Portland in Portland, Ore. John was born on June 11, 1948, and was 71 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
June Sweet
June Ann Sweet passed away on Oct. 2, 2019, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Ore. June was born on Oct. 13, 1932, and was 86 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.