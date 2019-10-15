Margaret Larsen
Margaret Matilda Larsen, age 92, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home on Oct. 11, 2019. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Mary Mauroni
Mary Emma Mauroni passed away on Oct. 13, 2019, at her home in Parkdale, Ore. Mary was born on Jan. 3, 1926, and was 93 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Lyle Stubbs
Lyle Stubbs passed away on Oct. 12, 2019, at Hood River Care Center in Hood River, Ore. Lyle was born on June 7, 1952, and was 67 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Marlys Elaine Krein
Marlys Elaine Krein passed away on Oct. 12, 2019, at home in The Dalles, Ore. Marlys Elaine was born on Dec. 22, 1931, and was 87 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Ruvim Andryushin
Ruvim Andryushin, age 28, a resident of Battle Ground, Wash., passed away in Rowena, Ore., on Oct. 12, 2019. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.