Ben Davidson
Ben Davidson, 55 years old, passed away in Hood River, Ore., on Sept. 6, 2019. Services are pending and will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ben’s name to the Western Antique Aeroplane & Automobile Museum (WAAAM), 1600 Air Museum Road, Hood River, OR 97031. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Robert Cox
Robert Cox passed away on Sept. 10, 2019, at Hood River Care Center in Hood River, Ore. Robert was born on Jan. 21, 1934, and was 85 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.