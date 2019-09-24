Patricia Iskra
Patricia Iskra passed away on Sept. 20, 2019, at the Hood River Care Center in Hood River, Ore. Patricia was born on March 8, 1925, and was 94 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Michael Dooley
Michael Dooley passed away on Sept. 20, 2019, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Michael was born on Dec. 14, 1956, and was 62 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Rodney Moseley
Rodney Stephen Moseley passed away on Sept. 21, 2019, at the Hood River Care Center in Hood River, Ore. Rodney was born on Sept. 12, 1949, and was 70 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Jone Keith
Jone McDonald Keith, age 79, a resident of Moro, Ore., passed away at home Sept. 19, 2019. The family will hold a private service at a later date. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
John Roisland
John Glenn Roisland, age 57, a resident of Maupin, Ore., passed away at home Sept. 16, 2019. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Arnold Bark
Arnold Robert Bark, age 57, a resident of The Dalles, Ore/. passed away Sept. 14, 2019. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.