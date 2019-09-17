Ronald Stewart
Ronald Jack Stewart passed away on Sept. 11, 2019, at the Portland Veterans’ Administration Medical Center. Ron was born on Sept. 18, 1944, and was 74 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Jack Kendall
John Addison Clifford Kendall, “Jack,” passed away Sept. 12, 2019, at The Springs at Mill Creek in The Dalles, Ore. Jack was born on Nov. 29, 1937, and was 81 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Wilma Packer
Wilma Packer passed away on Sept. 15, 2019, at home in Hood River, Ore. Wilma was born on July 10, 1930, and was 89 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Philip Williams
Philip Earl Williams passed away on Sept. 14, 2019, at home in Hood River, Ore. Philip was born on Feb. 22, 1949, and was 70 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Robert McQueen
Robert McQueen, age 78, a resident of Goldendale, Wash., passed away at a local hospital on Sept. 15, 2019. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.