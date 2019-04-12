Ina Bliss
Ina Bliss, age 94, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at a local care facility March 31, 2019. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Michellemarie LeBlanc
Michellemarie A. LeBlanc passed away on April 9, 2019, at her home in The Dalles, Ore. Michellemarie was born on Aug. 9, 1962, and was 56 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Carol Kirby
Carol Kirby passed away on April 8, 2019, at her home in The Dalles, Ore. Carol was born on Jan. 13, 1949, and was 70 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
