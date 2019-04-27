Daniel Vazquez Rodriguez
Daniel Vazquez Rodriguez passed away on March 20, 2019, surrounded by family in White Salmon, Wash. Daniel was born on Dec. 13, 1937, and was 81 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Edna Hargrave
Edna Muriel Hargrave passed away on April 22, 2019, in Hood River, Ore. Edna was born on July 7, 1922, and was 96 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Elizabeth Holdridge
Elizabeth Ann Holdridge passed away on April 22, 2019, at Village Health Care in Gresham, Ore. Elizabeth was born on Dec. 20, 1932, and was 86 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
