Donna Courtney
Donna Kay Courtney passed away on Feb. 22, 2019, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Ore. Donna was born on Jan. 30, 1944, and was 75 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Arthur McGuirk
Arthur Wayne McGuirk, age 71, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at a local hospital Feb. 20, 2019. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
