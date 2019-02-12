Rosemarie Freeman
Rosemarie “Rosie” Augusta Freeman passed away on Feb. 2, 2019, surrounded by family at Parkhurst Place in Hood River, Ore. Rosie was born on Feb. 27, 1928, and was 90 years of age at the time of her passing. Services are tentatively planned for mid-May in Thayer, Mo. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Pete Haugen
“Pete” Bonard Haugen, age 75, a resident of The Dalles,Ore., passed away at home Jan. 30,2019. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
