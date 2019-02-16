Michael Peterson
Michael Dennis Peterson, age 70, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Feb. 6, 2019, at a local hospital. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Barbara Scott
Barbara L. Scott passed away on Jan. 13, 2019, at the Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Ore. Barbara was born on Jan. 9, 1946, and was 73 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Dorothy Heater
Dorothy Elizabeth Heater, age 92, resident of Moro, Ore., passed away at home Feb. 11, 2019. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
