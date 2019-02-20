Barbara Scott
Barbara L. Scott passed away on Feb. 13, 2019, at the Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Ore. Barbara was born on Jan. 9, 1946, and was 73 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Jacob Rogers
Jacob Lewis Rogers passed away on Feb. 15, 2019, at Mt. Hood Meadows. Jacob was born on Dec. 4, 1995, and was 23 years of age at the time of his passing. A celebration of Jacob’s life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Doris Perreault
Doris E. Perreault passed away on Feb. 16, 2019, at Skyline Hospital in White Salmon, Wash. Doris was born on July 6, 1927, and was 91 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Dennis Anderson
Dennis F. Anderson passed away on Feb. 15, 2019, at home surrounded by family in The Dalles, Ore. Dennis was born on June 3, 1957, and was 61 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Bob Crapper
Robert L. “Bob” Crapper passed away on Feb. 16, 2019, at Ashley Manor Senior Living in Hood River, Ore. Bob was born on Jan. 8, 1937, and was 82 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Leo Polehn
Leo F. Polehn, age 90, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at a local care facility Feb. 12, 2019. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.