Ellisa Poe
Ellisa M. Poe passed away on Feb. 21, 2019, at home in Hood River, Ore. Ellisa was born on July 27, 1970, and was 48 years of age at the time of her passing. A celebration of Ellisa’s life will be held in early spring. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Randy Weatherford
Randolph B. “Randy” Weatherford passed away on Feb. 24, 2019, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Randy was born on Jan. 13, 1949, and was 70 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Dean Crosgrove
Dean Brandan Crosgrove of Pendleton, Ore., passed away Feb. 20, 2019, while in Zihuatanejo, Guerrero, México. Dean was born on Nov. 5, 1993, in The Dalles and was 25 years of age at the time of his passing. Services are pending with arrangements under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Lloyd Holland
Lloyd L. Holland passed away on Feb. 28, 2019, in Hood River, Ore. Lloyd was born on Nov. 17, 1946, and was 72 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Doris Kent
Doris Kent passed away on Feb. 27, 2019, in Hood River, Ore. Doris was born on July 22, 1937, and was 81 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Ralph Hughes
Ralph D. Hughes, 82, passed away at his home in Hood River, Ore., on Feb. 25, 2019. At his request, no public services will be held. Gardner Funeral Home handled cremation arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.