Eric Gosson
Eric Owen Gosson, age 60, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home March 21, 2019. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Delmer Cook
Delmer Lee Cook passed away on March 24, 2019, at his home in Independence, Ore. Delmer was born on July 2, 1940, and was 78 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Jim Franks
James “Jim” Franks passed away on March 24, 2019, at the Oregon Veterans’ Home in The Dalles, Ore. Jim was born on Dec. 12, 1931, and was 87 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Donna Kendell
Donna Kendell passed away on March 24, 2019, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Ore. Donna was born on April 24, 1947, and was 71 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
James Goolsby
James Andrew Goolsby, age 50, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home March 31, 2019. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
