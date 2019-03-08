Ralph McLenithan
Ralph Earl McLenithan passed away on March 5, 2019, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Ore. Ralph was born on Feb. 28, 1962, and was 57 years of age at the time of his passing. A celebration of Ralph’s life will be held from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, March 17 at the Tygh School Community Center, Old Highway 197, Tygh Valley. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
