Vera Davis
Vera Janice Davis passed away on April 8, 2019, at her Hood River, Ore., home. Vera was born on July 10, 1929, and was 89 years of age at the time of her passing. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 27 at the Church of the Nazarene, 2168 Belmont Ave., Hood River, with a reception to follow. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family. A full obituary will appear at a later date.
