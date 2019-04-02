Barbara Lane Scott passed away on Feb. 13, 2019, at the Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Ore. Barbara was born on Jan. 9, 1946, and was 73 years of age at the time of her passing. Services are planned for noon on Saturday, April 20 at Dufur Community Church, 315 Harrison St., Dufur, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
