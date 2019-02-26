Donna Sheirbon
Donna P. Sheirbon passed away on Feb. 23, 2019, at home in Damascus, Ore. Donna was born on July 25, 1952, and was 66 years of age at the time of her passing. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, March 1 at Idlewilde Cemetery, 980 Tucker Road, Hood River, Ore., and a reception will follow at 4 p.m. at the Wy’East Community Church, 3422 Odell Highway, Odell, Ore. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 2 at Grace Community Church, 800 S.E. Hogan Road, Gresham, Ore., followed by a reception. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
