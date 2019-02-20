Jane Herman
Elizabeth Jane Herman passed away Feb. 15, 2019 at her home in Mosier surrounded by family. Jane was born July 21, 1941 and was 77 years of age at the time of her death. A celebration of Jane’s life is planned for noon on Saturday, March 2 at the Mosier Grange (1000 4th Ave., Mosier, Ore.) A potluck reception will immediately follow.
A time for friends to visit with family and view is planned for 3-6 p.m. Friday, March 1 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Private committal services will be at the Mosier Cemetery. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
