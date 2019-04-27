Don Walker
Donald “Don” Wayne Walker passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at OHSU in Portland, Ore. He was born on May 16, 1940. A rosary will be said at Anderson’s Tribute Center at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 26, with a viewing and time to meet with family following from 5:30-7:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, April 27 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1501 Belmont Ave.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Bob Earls
Robert “Bob” Fred Earls, age 73, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home April 19, 2019. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home in care of arrangements. Military Honors and a family directed celebration of life are scheduled for 2 p.m. on May 5 at the Earls family residence.
Tim Buchanan
Timothy “Tim” Geran Buchanan passed away April 22, 2019 at Regency of Gresham, Ore. Tim was born October 7, 1949 and was 69 years of age at the time of his death. Services are planned for 10 a.m., Monday, April 29, 2019 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
